LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Church on Forest Glade Drive, Saturday.

WECHU says the potential exposure is considered low-risk, but asks anyone who visited The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, at 3550 Forest Glade Drive in Windsor Ont., to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Date of Exposure:

March 14 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.