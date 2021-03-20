Advertisement
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Church in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 1:34PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 20, 2021 1:35PM EDT
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Church on Forest Glade Drive, Saturday.
WECHU says the potential exposure is considered low-risk, but asks anyone who visited The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, at 3550 Forest Glade Drive in Windsor Ont., to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Date of Exposure:
March 14 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.