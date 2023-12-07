Porch pirate sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate near south Walkerville.

A man was captured on video surveillance stealing a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Lena Avenue on Nov. 23.

At the time of the incident, he wore black runners, blue jeans, and a black sweatshirt with the words “Los Angeles” on the front. He fled the scene riding a bicycle.

If you can identify him, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). pic.twitter.com/8KyC46ys0k — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 7, 2023

The suspect is described as a white man, 55-65 years old, with grey hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he wore black runners, blue jeans, and a black sweatshirt with the words “Los Angeles” on the front.

Police say he fled the scene riding a bicycle.

If you can identify him, contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or cathcrooks.com.