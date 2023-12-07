WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Porch pirate sought by Windsor police

    Police say a man was captured on video surveillance stealing a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Lena Avenue on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Police say a man was captured on video surveillance stealing a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Lena Avenue on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate near south Walkerville.

    A man was captured on video surveillance stealing a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Lena Avenue on Nov. 23.

    The suspect is described as a white man, 55-65 years old, with grey hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he wore black runners, blue jeans, and a black sweatshirt with the words “Los Angeles” on the front.

    Police say he fled the scene riding a bicycle.

    If you can identify him, contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or cathcrooks.com.

