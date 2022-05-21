Popular Greek restaurant Thanasi's says farewell to Windsor after 41 years

After 41 years of serving Greek food in Windsor, Nick Pontikis, the owner of one of the city's most iconic restaurants, is hanging up his apron for good. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) After 41 years of serving Greek food in Windsor, Nick Pontikis, the owner of one of the city's most iconic restaurants, is hanging up his apron for good. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver