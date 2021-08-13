Advertisement
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Leamington next week
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 4:51PM EDT
FILE - A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP / Frank Augstein, Pool)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up in Leamington next week.
In partnership with the Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST) a mobile clinic will take place on Aug. 18, 19, and 20 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Vaccines will be available for those 12 years or older at the Princess Centre in Leamington at 33 Princess Street.
The health unit encourages anyone who has not yet received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend the clinic. No appointment or health card necessary.