Police warning residents to beware of seasonal scammers

Now that spring is officially here and the nicer weather will come around more often, Chatham-Kent police are warning residents of construction fraud, such as paving and other contractors.

Police have already received several fraud complaints about door-to-door sales, entering into contracts and then those contracts not being honoured.

According to police, reputable companies do sometimes engage in door-to-door sales, but many scams and unethical practices are also associated with this type of marketing.

General cautions to keep in mind

High-pressure sales tactics: Be wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to try to get you to sign a contract or make a deposit right away. They may try to create a sense of urgency or tell you that the offer is only suitable for a limited time. Remember that you have the right to take your time and make an informed decision.

Lack of credentials: Ensure the company has the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to perform the work. Be bold and ask for proof of these credentials before signing a contract.

No written contract: Make sure you receive a written agreement that includes all the details of the work to be performed, including the scope of the work, materials to be used, timeline, and payment terms. Do not rely on verbal promises or handshake agreements.

Lack of references: Ask the company for references from previous customers and follow up with them to get an idea of the company's quality of work and customer service.

Unusually low prices: Be cautious of companies that offer significantly lower prices than their competitors. This may be a sign of substandard materials or workmanship or a scam.

Unsolicited offers: Be cautious of unsolicited offers for construction services, mainly if the salesperson shows up at your doorstep without an appointment.