Police want to identify hot dog-eating man after theft

Chatham-Kent police have released photos of a hot dog-eating man wanted related to a theft earlier this month.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the photos. It’s connected to a theft of a wallet on May 9, on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Police say the wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on St. Clair Street and the debit card was used several times at several locations. The images are from a purchase made using the stolen debit card.

If you can identify the person in the attached photo, please contact Const. Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.