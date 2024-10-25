Police seeking driver in two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the OPP’s Lakeshore detachment was called to the incident on County Road 42 at County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Police said through an investigation, it was determined a pickup truck travelling eastbound on County Road 42 crossed into the oncoming lane, causing the collision.

The pickup truck allegedly fled the scene, heading north on County Road 22.

The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the pickup truck. The truck is a pewter or green full size pickup truck with rusted rims and potentially a toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information or who was on County Road 42 between Belle River Road and County Road 22 at the time of the collision to contact OPP. Drivers are asked to check their dash cam footage if they were in the area.

Any information can be called into the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.