Police seek suspect in brazen car theft

Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Walker Rd on Thursday, June 29 around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Investigators located surveillance video that shows a woman approach and enter the vehicle. Shortly thereafter the vehicle is seen driving west toward Moxley Avenue.

Case 23-71614

Car thief wanted

The vehicle was recovered on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

Police describe the woman as white, 30 years old, dark brown hair. At the time of the offence, she wore black sunglasses, grey shorts a white t-shirt, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com