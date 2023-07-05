Police seek suspect in brazen car theft

Windsor police are looking for this suspect in connection with a car theft on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter) Windsor police are looking for this suspect in connection with a car theft on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver