

CTV Windsor





Windsor police believe one suspect is responsible for two convenience store robberies.

Officers were called to a store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard on Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. for a robbery that just occurred.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with a black mask and approached the employee.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash, which was then placed into a yellow plastic bag with black lettering. He allegedly left the store with a quantity of money.

The suspect was described as being a white man, approximately 6'2, with a slender build.

A few hours later, at 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a second robbery at a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

Officers arrived and met with the lone store employee, who reported that a male suspect had entered the store brandishing a knife while having his face concealed with a black mask.

Police say the suspect demanded cash, which was again placed into a yellow plastic bag with black lettering.

The suspect then walked out of the store and fled on foot southbound on Lauzon Road.

There were no injuries resulting from the robberies and our Major Crimes Branch is investigating.

Investigators believe that the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.