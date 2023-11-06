WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police release photo of 'armed and dangerous' downtown shooting suspect

    Suspect after a shooting in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Suspect after a shooting in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police have released a photo of the suspect involved in a downtown shooting.

    The suspect is described as a white male, 5’5”-5’7” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

    Police say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

    Police responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Once on scene, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Police say two other people were also “grazed by bullets.”

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.400 block of Ouellette Avenue after a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

    Police are urging residents and businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pelissier Street to review their security and surveillance cameras between 1 and 3:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

    Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

