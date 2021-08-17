WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti written at a local public school.

Police say graffiti stating “Kill the Jews” along with a swastika was observed over the weekend on the northwest side of Queen Elizabeth Public School on Eugenie Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dave Bakker at davidb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #222.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).