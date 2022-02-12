Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest

Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.

Just after 8 a.m. on day six of protests against COVID-19 mandates, police officers showed up on buses and fanned out across the base of the bridge.

Plain clothed officers began talking to those in vehicles asking them to leave, with about 10 passenger vehicles and three transport trucks leaving the scene to the cheers of other demonstrators.

As the last transport truck pulled away, the line of police officers began advancing forward with a larger gathering of demonstrators meeting police at the intersection of Huron Church Road and College Avenue.

Many people in the area are using mega phones and chanting “freedom!” and hurling insults at police.

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted an injunction to remove the demonstrators, which went into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency and protesters who refuse to comply may face fines up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest crossing in North America, has been closed since Monday due to the protest.