Missing Chatham woman sought by police
Catherine Boyle is seen in this undated photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 4:42PM EDT
Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman.
Catherine Boyle, 70, of Meadowvale Line in Chatham, was last seen at home Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m.
She is described as 5’2”, approximately 150 lbs with curly brown and grey hair.
Investigators believe she may be wearing white shoes, carrying a large grey purse and driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4 door pick up truck with Ontario license plates AZ61358.
The truck has a 4′ box with a black hard plastic tonneau cover and a Detroit Tigers window decal on the rear passenger side window.
Police and family members are concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact Constable Rob Bowles at robbo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6655. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.