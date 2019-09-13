

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman.

Catherine Boyle, 70, of Meadowvale Line in Chatham, was last seen at home Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m.

She is described as 5’2”, approximately 150 lbs with curly brown and grey hair.

Investigators believe she may be wearing white shoes, carrying a large grey purse and driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4 door pick up truck with Ontario license plates AZ61358.

The truck has a 4′ box with a black hard plastic tonneau cover and a Detroit Tigers window decal on the rear passenger side window.

Police and family members are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact Constable Rob Bowles at robbo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6655. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.