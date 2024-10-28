Police conducting emergency preparedness exercise at WRH this week

Windsor police are telling the public to not be alarmed to see an increased police presence around Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus on Halloween.

This Thursday, Oct. 31, police will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise in collaboration with Windsor Regional Hospital.

The training event will simulate a crisis event involving a person with a weapon.

Officials say patient care will not be impacted or delayed due to this exercise. However, there will be a heavy police presence at and around Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus, located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue.