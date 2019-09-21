

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit and Major Crimes Section are on scene at a collision in Chatham.

There are few details, but police say they are investigating a failure to remain crash that happened early Saturday.

Police say the crash was in the area of Jeffrey Street and Harvey Street.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-436-6600.