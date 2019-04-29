

A Windsor man faces charges after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in the city.

On Friday April 26 at about 6 a.m., police received a report of a white Chrysler 200 that was stolen from the 600 block of Vimy Avenue.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Glidden Avenue and Wyandotte Street East for a report of a stolen vehicle driving erratically.

Several units converged in the area, observed the vehicle on Wyandotte Street East at Strabane Avenue, and were able to obtain a detailed description of the suspect driver.

Police say the suspect fled the area driving the stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on a number of occasions but police say they did not pursue out of concern for the safety of the public, due to the dangerous manner in which the suspect was driving.

But police say an officer observed a man matching the suspect description exiting a business in the area of Moy Avenue and Wyandotte Street East around 1 p.m. on Friday and he was arrested.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in a nearby alley.

Kyle Quinn, 21, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.