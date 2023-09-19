Windsor

    • Police canine calendars now available

    Windsor police canine. (Source: Kati Panasiuk) Windsor police canine. (Source: Kati Panasiuk)

    Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent police canines are featured in the 2023/2024 Crime Stoppers Calendar.

    The calendars are now available for purchase online.

    Funds raised will support Crime Stoppers’ efforts to prevent crime, assist in solving crimes, and bring criminals to justice.

    The calendar features canines from Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and Correctional Service of Canada.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News