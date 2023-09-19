Police canine calendars now available
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent police canines are featured in the 2023/2024 Crime Stoppers Calendar.
The calendars are now available for purchase online.
Funds raised will support Crime Stoppers’ efforts to prevent crime, assist in solving crimes, and bring criminals to justice.
The calendar features canines from Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and Correctional Service of Canada.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
WATCH Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist
For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
-
Person airlifted after crash near Woodstock
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash west of Brantford.
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
London man charged with possessing suspected child pornography
A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old London man who is facing multiple charges in relation to the suspected possession of child pornography.
Barrie
-
Firefighter injured battling stubborn house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters from several stations answered the early morning call Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.
-
Multiple weapons, including loaded gun, drugs seized in Collingwood police raid
A Collingwood man faces multiple charges after a police raid at a residence resulted in several weapons and drugs being seized.
-
3 suspects sought in armed home invasion and assault in Aurora
Multiple suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Aurora after police say three armed men forced their way in, robbed the occupants and assaulted a woman.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman attacked victim with a baton downtown, Sudbury police say
While not yet in custody, a 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault near Elm and Beech streets Tuesday evening in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Environment committee approves plan to drop collection day, send waste to private dumps
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Striking Hydro Ottawa workers agree to deal, IBEW says
The union representing 400 striking Hydro Ottawa workers says they will be back to work on Wednesday after accepting a deal.
-
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Toronto
-
'Significant' delays on the QEW after truck bursts into flames near Hamilton
The Queen Elizabeth Way is partially closed after a transport truck burst into flames causing a fuel leak at the base of the Burlington Skyway Tuesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
A coroner says a Quebec father intentionally caused a head-on collision in March that killed two of his four children and himself.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on city to fix traffic gridlock around Montreal airport
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Atlantic
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
Utilities work to repair power losses caused by post-tropical storm Lee
Utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are working today on remaining outages caused by post-tropical storm Lee.
-
New Brunswick premier vows comprehensive review after massive Port Saint John fire
New Brunswick's premier says his government's investigation into last week's major fire at a scrapyard in Saint John will consider whether the recycling plant should continue operating at the city's port.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two men wanted in shooting death last week
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding two men wanted for second-degree murder linked to a shooting last week.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
-
Manitoba Tories make election promise to have more health care at pharmacies
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they will ensure more health care services are available at pharmacies if they are re-elected Oct. 3.
Calgary
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
-
Aviation will need significant government support to decarbonize: WestJet CEO
The CEO of Canada's second-largest airline says the global push to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 will lead to a major increase in ticket prices unless governments step in to offer support.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Edmonton
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Pets or poultry? B.C. court weighs in on dispute over woman's guinea fowl hens
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
Police tight-lipped as B.C. Sikh leader's slaying flares international tensions
Homicide investigators have been tight-lipped since Canada's prime minister revealed there are "credible allegations" the Indian government was involved in B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying – but said the case remains a priority for local law enforcement.
-
Slain Sikh leader’s son wants Canada to take further action against India
The son of a prominent Sikh leader is urging the Canadian government to take further actions against India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death may have been the result of foreign interference.