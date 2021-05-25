WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested an 18-year-old following a series of vandalism incidents that have been ongoing since March.

The Windsor Police Service Mortality Unit continues to investigate multiple incidents where property in the 1100 block of Tuscarora Avenue has been damaged.

According to a WPS news release incidents of property damage in the area have been reported since March.

An object was thrown at a residence in the 1100 block of Tuscarora on Thursday, the incident was caught on surveillance. Police were able to identify a male suspect.

Police say investigators from the morality unit continued to investigate and believed the property damage incidents were related and appeared to be targeted.

“I am super grateful to the people coming, we’ve had a group of people sit outside our house and watched while my husband and I slept,” Aaron Bergeron says. “All which has allowed us to get some sleep because that wasn’t really happening before this.”

Bergeron and his neighbour spoke with CTV News earlier this month and said they had experienced slashed tires, damaged cars, and broken windows at least eight times.

One neighbour who had his car vandalized with homophobic words carved into the vehicle said he had spent between $7,000 and $8,000 over the last three months due to the ongoing damage.

Police said they were actively investigating the incidents and were seeking information.

An 18-year-old from Windsor has since been arrested and is now facing two counts of mischief and prowl by night in relation to two cases.

Police say in one of the incidents, a female suspect was also captured on surveillance footage and are now seeking the public’s help in identifying her.

Anyone with further information or who may know the second suspect is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service - Morality Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa