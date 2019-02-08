

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been charged with theft and fraud after a string of robberies over the past two weeks, including a produce store and the Windsor Mosque.

On Wednesday Jan. 30, police began investigating after receiving a report of a break and enter at a produce store located in the 900 block of E.C. Row Avenue East.

The complainant reported that a wallet containing a bank card had been stolen. That same card was used later that same day at a local jewelry store, according to Windsor police, who were able to obtain surveillance photograph of the suspect.

On Thursday Feb. 7, officers conducting a vehicle stop at Erie Street and Victoria Avenue recognized a passenger as the man who allegedly used the stolen bank card at the jewelry store a week earlier. He was arrested without incident.

Through further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of property believed to have been recently stolen during a break-in at Windsor Mosque on Feb. 4. In that incident, a door within the building was forced open and a safe and surveillance equipment was stolen, according to police. The safe was located, but had been pried open.

As a result of both investigations, Henry Lewenza, a 41-year-old Windsor man, is charged with break and enter, fraud under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, use stolen credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com