Playoff tracker: Spitfires knocked out of OHL playoffs by Kitchener Rangers

Round 1, Game 4

Windsor suffered a bitter loss against the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night, knocking them out of the OHL playoffs after a 5-1 loss.

The Windsor Spitfires took on the Kitchener Rangers at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Thursday night.

Centerman Jacob Maillet scored Windsor's only goal, with Carson Rehkopf, Danny Zhilkin, Filip Mešár, Mitchell Martin and Reid Valade each scoring one goal for Kitchener.

"Just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of ups and downs, a challenging season with the most man games missed in the entire OHL and still finished first in the West. A lot to be proud of. An underwhelming playoffs, but we will be back," wrote the Spitfires on Twitter.

After knocking out the Spitfires in round one, the Rangers will take on the London Knights in round two of the playoffs.

Round 1, Game 3

A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires Monday night as the team fell 6-3 to the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spits just couldn’t pull it off in Kitchener with the best-of-seven series now at 3-0 for the Rangers.

It’s a tough deficit for Windsor to try and claw back from… but they will try again in Kitchener for game four Thursday

Round 1, Game 2

The Windsor Spitfires now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 after losing 4-0 to the visiting Kitchener Rangers Saturday.

Matthew Sop scored twice, one short handed and the other on a power play, and Ty Hollett and Francesco Pinelli eached netted singles for the Rangers, who led 2-0 after the first period.

Game 3 goes Tuesday in Kitchener. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Round 1, Game 1

A disappointing loss for the Windsor spitfires in game one of the OHL playoffs.

The spits fell 5-3 Thursday night on home ice at the WFCU centre for their best-of-seven series.

Windsor's Brett Harrison put the spitfires on the board making it 2-1 for the rangers at the end of the first.

In the second, Spitfires' Shane Wright scored a wrap-around goal, and with less than 30 seconds in play, Windsor’s Anthony Cristoforo scored.

Still it wasn't enough as the rangers claimed victory with a 5-3 win.

First round schedule:

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:0, p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game if necessary