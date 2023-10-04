Plan for historic Windsor church makeover includes hotel, brewery and spa

A Windsor property developer is revealing his vision for a conventional center, boutique hotel, craft brewery, and spa on the site of the present Water’s Edge Event Centre.

Larry Horwitz is announcing details of the plans on Wednesday at the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church, a Romanesque-style structure that has been at 2879 Riverside Drive East for over a century.

"The success of The Water’s Edge Event is the cornerstone of this ambitious urban renewal project,” says Horwitz. "We have always needed something like this in our community and we are going to build it with both respect for the important history that happened on that property and a vision for a future that draws visitors from around the world to this world-class facility.”