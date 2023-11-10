Photo released of suspect from October criminal harassment investigation

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a break and enter and criminal harassment investigation dating back to last month.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to an apartment building on Howard Avenue near Erie Street where they said a 20-year-old woman was followed home from a store by a man she didn’t know.

When the victim entered their home, police said the suspect blocked the door with his foot and forced his way inside.

Once confronted by a second person, the suspect quickly fled the scene.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, approximately 18-25 years old, about 5’6” tall with a stocky build, short dark hair and a slight moustache.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a black coat, red shirt, blue jeans and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.