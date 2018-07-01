

CTV Windsor





With the temperature in Windsor-Essex hitting 34 degrees Sunday, the heat wreaked havoc on a portion of Highway 3.

OPP said the highway between Malden Road and Ellis Side Road in Tecumseh and Lakeshore is closed because the intersections there buckled due to the heat.

Two sections of roadway near the intersections have damage due to the heat and are considered unsafe to travel on, OPP said.

These sections of Highway 3 will be closed until further notice and updates will be provided as they become available.