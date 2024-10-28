Patti France Welcome Centre opens at St. Clair College

A new building has opened at St. Clair College, honouring former president, Dr. Patti France.

The centre officially opened on Monday morning with a ribbon cutting.

“Having this building named for me is an honour that has filled my heart,” said France.

“I hope this facility will serve to recognize and remember my commitment – and that of all current St. Clair employees and those who follow in our footsteps – to our service on behalf of our cherished students.”

According to the college, France wanted a space for students where they could access all services in one spot.

“Patti, you were right all along,” said Michael Silvaggi, St. Clair’s current president.

“As you’ve been asserting, advocating, lobbying, begging for and demanding for at least two-thirds of your career, St. Clair has desperately needed to centralize its student services in this manner, in a facility of this scope and appearance.”

He continued, saying he hopes the finished product meets what she had envisioned.

“You will be happy to know that, even in your retirement, your philosophy of providing the best services possible to student’s lives at the college has been achieved, as this Welcome Centre is poised to serve students with new-and-improved convenience, efficiency and effectiveness for generations to come,” said Silvaggi.

The new space includes the Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, OneCard, the International Student Office and Academic Advising.

The building was made possible by a donation from St. Clair’s Alumni Association. The atrium in the Welcome Centre is named after the association.

“Thank you to the architects, engineers and contractors for their brilliant and dedicated design and on-site work,” said France.

“You have all made my wishes, and my original wish list priority, come true. It has definitely been worth the wait.”