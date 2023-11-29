WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Parks Canada releases camping reservation dates for Point Pelee

    Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont., on June 12, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont., on June 12, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Anyone hoping to book camping for Point Pelee National Park next year can book in February.

    Parks Canada announced Wednesday camping reservations for the 2024 season will open on Feb. 2, which is earlier than last year. Bookings opened in March in 2023.

    There are 24 oTENTik sites nestled in the heart of Point Pelee. The Parks Canada website says aAn oTENTik is a unique accommodation that provides a relaxing, comfortable, and easy camping experience. It’s a cross between an A-frame cabin and a prospector tent, on a raised wooden floor.

    Reservations can be booked via Parks Canada reservation website or by phone.

    If you are looking to travel outside Essex County, Parks Canada has also released the dates for locations across the country. The specific launch dates vary by province and territory.

    Here’s when booking opens for each province or territory:

    BRITISH COLUMBIA - sites opening between January 19 and January 29

    Fort Langley National Historic Site

    Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site

    Glacier National Park

    Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

    Kootenay National Park

    Mount Revelstoke National Park

    Pacific Rim National Reserve

    Yoho National Park

    YUKON - site opening January 23

    Kluane National Park and Reserve

    QUEBEC - all sites opening February 7

    Forillon National Park

    La Mauricie National Park

    Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

    Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site

    ALBERTA - sites opening between January 24 and February 1

    Banff National Park

    Elk Island National Park

    Jasper National Park

    Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site

    Waterton Lakes National Park

    Wood Buffalo National Park

    NEW BRUNSWICK - sites opening February 8

    Fundy National Park

    Kouchibouguac National Park

    NOVA SCOTIA - sites opening between February 9 and February 13

    Cape Breton Highlands National Park

    Grand-Pré National Historic Site

    Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND - site opening February 9

    Prince Edward Island National Park

    NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR - sites opening between February 9 and February 13

    Gros Morne National Park

    Terra Nova National Park

    ONTARIO - all sites opening February 5

    Bruce Peninsula National Park

    Fathom Five National Marine Park

    Georgian Bay Islands National Park

    Point Pelee National Park

    Pukaskwa National Park

    Rideau Canal National Historic Site

    Thousand Islands National Park

    Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site

    MANITOBA - site opening February 2

    Riding Mountain National Park

    SASKATCHEWAN - all sites opening February 2

    Grasslands National Park

    Prince Albert National Park

    NORTHWEST TERRITORIES - site opening January 24

    Wood Buffalo National Park

    With files from CTVNews.ca.

