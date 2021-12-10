Owner of cash-filled envelope found thanks to social media post

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police say a social media post helped find the owner of an envelope filled with money.

Police sent out the post on Wednesday describing the envelope, which was turned in by a citizen who found it in the Kildare Road and Vimy Street area.

The envelope had a “very distinct message” written on the front and the money was given to be used for “an item” for a person’s new home.

Police say the owner wants to thank the person who turned the money in.

“They are also planning on donating a portion of the money to a charity group that supports the homeless population & a cat rescue,” said the update on social media Friday.