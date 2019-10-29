WINDSOR - The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is looking to ramp up the pressure on the province as ongoing negotiations stall.

Roughly 1000 members of the union in Windsor-Eessex attended a strike vote Monday evening at the Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh.

A second voting opportunity will be made available to local members on Wednesday.

The OSSTF is looking to put itself in strike position to try to move the Ford government off of some of its proposed changes to education including increasing the average class size from 22 students to 25.

OSSTF District 9 president Erin Roy says the strong showing carries a message to the government.

"Some of the cuts that the government has suggested just are not tenable for our members and so, I think the strong showing tonight demonstrates to the public that we're willing to stand up for public education," said Roy.