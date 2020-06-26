WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they are looking for a suspicious man who was seen “secretly taking inappropriate photos of a young girl in a dress” at a Leaminton store.

Leamington OPP officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person at a retail store in the 200 block of Erie Street South on June 23 around 7:15 p.m.

While shopping, police say a customer reported seeing another customer secretly taking the photos. The store manager was notified by the customer and confronted the suspect, who denied any wrong doing.

The suspect made a purchase and was seen leaving the store on foot with two young boys. Police made extensive patrols in an attempt to locate the man, with negative results.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately five feet eight inches tall, thin build, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown hair and a short scruffy unkempt beard.

He was wearing a grey/green polo shirt, dirty blue jeans, work boots and a blue baseball cap with sunglasses on top.

The suspect has yet to be identified and the OPP's Essex County Crime Unit is asking anyone that may know the identity of this individual or have information regarding this incident, call 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.