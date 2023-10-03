OPP reminding drivers of fines for failing to stop for school buses

Essex County OPP are reminding drivers that failing to stop for school buses puts children’s lives in danger and can result in a fine.

“We are one month into the school year and already we are sending out a remind to all drivers to slow down and to pay attention to school buses that are stopped with stop arms extended and overhead red lights flashing as well as following the direction of crossing guards,” said an OPP news release.

There are trained crossing guards located in a number of locations throughout Essex County. Their role is to direct and supervise the movement of persons across a highway by creating necessary gaps in vehicular traffic allowing pedestrians and especially children to crossroads safely.

"Let's prioritize the safety of our children. Passing a stopped school bus or disobeying a Crossing Guard isn't just illegal, it's a potentially fatal choice. Taking those extra minutes to wait can prevent a lifetime regret, injury, or even the loss of a child's life. Let's obey the law, protect our most vulnerable, and ensure a safer future for all," said acting Staff Sgt. Alesia Beauchamp, Essex County OPP.

The Highway Traffic Act states that, when a school crossing sign is displayed, the driver of any vehicle approaching the stop sign shall stop before reaching the crossing and shall remain stopped until all persons, including the school crossing guard have cleared the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is travelling, and it is safe to proceed.

FINES

Failure to obey the crossing guard could result in a charge of failing to obey a school crossing stop sign, a penalty of about $180 and an accumulation of three demerit points.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the front or rear with its overhead red signal-lights flashing shall stop and not pass until the signals are turned off and the bus moves.

Vehicle owners need to be aware that if the driver can't be identified, the owner can be charged for the offence provided the licence plate number is obtained by any witness. If convicted, the driver/owner can be fined not less than $400 up to $2,000 for a first offence and to a fine not less than $1,000 - $ 4,000 or imprisonment for a subsequent offence(s). The penalty section also levies 6 Demerit Points to a driver's licence.