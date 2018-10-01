

CTV Windsor





Provincial police are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help finding Colin Willson, who is known to frequent Windsor and Essex County.

Willson is described as a Caucasian man, 33 years old, 5'8" (173cm), 170lbs (77kgs) with tattoos of a cross on his right shoulder and the word "LOYALTY" on his right hand.

He is serving a five year and seven month sentence for public mischief, possession of a schedule i substance x 2, possession of a schedule ii substance x 2, break and enter, and assault cause bodily harm.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.