OPP investigating series of break-and-enters in Leamington

    Leamington OPP are investigating a series of break-and-enters in Leamington.

    Officers said five separate incidents have taken place at bunkhouses at farms in the municipality since Oct. 11.

    An investigation revealed in each scenario, unknown suspects went into the bunkhouses in the daytime, taking personal items, including personal identification, electronics, clothing and money, according to police.

    Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Anonymous reports can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

