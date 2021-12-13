OPP in Chatham-Kent investigate serious collision on Highway 401

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a serious collision involving a tractor trailer and a cargo van that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to a collision near the 121 km market in the east bound lanes of Highway 401.

Police say the collision involved a tractor trailer and a cargo van. The cargo van rolled from the collision and came to rest in the ditch.

Emergency crews responded and the lone driver of the van was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Reconstructionists from the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team attended the scene and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages and updates will be shared as they become available.

Chatham-Kent OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.