A Windsor couple, and Belle River man have been identified in Sunday's fatal crash in Lakeshore.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 46-year-old Mike Kelic of Belle River, who was driving eastbound on County Road 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the westbound motor vehicle have been identified as 53-year-old Binh Doan-Thanh and 48-year-old Tran Ngoc-Thi, both from Windsor.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for witnesses of the head on crash that occurred on Essex County Road 42 east of Elmstead Road to come forward.

Ray Matte lives near the scene of the crash. Matte tells CTV News he was on his bench enjoying a late afternoon in the shade when he saw his son driving to his home for a visit.

“He turned into the driveway and I see this white car go streaking by,” says Matte. “I thought to myself geez that guy must be in an awful hurry to be going like that.”

Seconds later, the crash occurred and Matte says the impact “sounded like a bomb.”

Another resident, Gil Mathers, said he and his wife were in their den at the time.

“We thought something had fallen on the porch,” says Mathers. “When I came out to inspect it, we saw the two cars over there just horrendously all smashed up.”

“There were two vehicles, one heading eastbound and the other travelling westbound. The eastbound motor vehicle lost control and crossed the centre line and struck the west bound motor vehicle,” says OPP Constable Jay Denorer.

Friends of the Windsor couple held a vigil at the crash scene Monday evening.

County Road 42 between Elmstead Road and Lakeshore Road 103 was closed for several hours while officers collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.