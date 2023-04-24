OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach

OPP released a facial sketch of the man located at Crystal Beach on March 26, 2022. OPP released a facial sketch of the man located at Crystal Beach on March 26, 2022.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

  • Two people remain in hospital after gunfire in London

    London police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward after gunfire in the city over the weekend. The investigation in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street is ongoing on Monday while two victims remain in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

    Investigators are on scene in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street after a shooting incident on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Three people arrested after Port Stanley Theft

    Three people have been charged after a reported theft in Port Stanley over the weekend. Just after 3:40 p.m. police were called to a business on Bridge Street and when they arrived, two people tried to run away.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver