OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased body that was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester last year.

Police released a facial sketch of the man located on March 26, 2022.

He is described as approximately 6' 1"- 6'5" tall, 180-230 pounds. He had no teeth and had black or brown curly hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black "True Religion" belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots.

A facial approximation sketch of the man has been made available to assist with the investigation. Investigators are asking for the public's assistance if you can identify this person.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.