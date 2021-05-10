Advertisement
OPP Explosive Device Unit assisting with suspicious package investigation: Chatham-Kent police
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 4:08PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 8:58PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police and the OPP Explosive Device Unit had a section of Park Avenue closed to investigate a suspicious package in Chatham, Ont. on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have closed a section of Park Avenue in Chatham to investigate a suspicious package.
The Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Device Unit has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Police have closed the road between Wedgewood Avenue and O’Neil Street and are asking the public to avoid the area.
More information will be released as it becomes available.