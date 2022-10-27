OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent

Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.

Investigators are looking to speak with any member of the public that may have observed a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police say the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed and is not being released pending notification to the next of kin.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.