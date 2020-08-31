WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing in the next generation of automotive manufacturers.

The province is spending $9.3 million in 11 training projects to help students and job seekers prepare for auto and advanced manufacturing careers.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is getting $480,000 for their Student Employment Experience.

It will create 160 hands-on learning opportunities in research, production and office roles in Windsor, Brampton and Etobicoke. The program is already underway.

Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and members of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association announced details of the projects on Monday.

"Ontario's auto and manufacturing employers have made game-changing contributions in the fight against COVID-19 by re-tooling their production lines to make personal protective equipment and medical supplies," said Ford. "As we gradually reopen the province, we are making strategic investments to train and re-train people to ensure all businesses get the talent they need, and everyone can get back to work and put food on the table to support Ontario's economic recovery."

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is receiving more than $2 million on 669 jobs for post-secondary students.

"Everything in the globally competitive automotive sector comes down to the people you can recruit, train and retain," said Flavio Volpe, president of the association. "Thanks to the support from the Ontario government, our program can help Ontario companies ensure they find home-grown talent and that the future of this sector outshines its great past."

The Ford Motor Company will get $954,000 to create 244 co-op placements.