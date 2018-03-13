

CTV Windsor





The Province’s special investigations unit is looking into an arrest that was made during a traffic stop in Chatham over the weekend.

The incident took place on March 11 around midnight. Chatham-Kent OPP conducted a traffic stop on Park Ave. East in Chatham, Ont.

As a result of the stop, the female driver was arrested. During the interaction, the female sustained injuries and was transported to hospital where she was treated and released into police custody.

The OPP notified the SIU which has since invoked its mandate to investigate.

The driver, Taylor Brandie, 24, of Chatham, has been charged with failure or refusal to provide a sample, resisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and with obstruction of a peace officer.

Brandie is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 4, 2018 to answer to the charges.