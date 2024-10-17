Ontario's proposed bike lane legislation draws criticism in Windsor
The Ontario government says it’s making “life easier for drivers” with newly proposed legislation that will require municipalities to get provincial approval for bike lanes that would remove a lane of vehicle traffic.
The announcement, made by Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria on Tuesday, has cycling advocates and urbanists up in arms.
“It's such a huge reach from a government that was going to minimize red tape, interfere less with municipalities, and yet here we are,” said Lori Newton, the executive director of Bike Windsor-Essex.
A news release from the province paints the proposed changes, set to be introduced during the fall sitting of the provincial legislature next week, as a set of measures focused on “tackling gridlock” for drivers and commuters across Ontario.
Newton argues the province has missed the mark if improving traffic flow is the aim.
“They’re suggesting that bike lanes are part of the problem when we know the opposite is true,” said Newton. “In fact, the only way to deal with congestion is to remove some of the cars from the road. I mean, we know that right?”
Anneke Smit, the founder and director of the Centre for Cities at the University of Windsor, agrees.
The centre supports research and advocacy concerning sustainable city-building.
Smit points to new levels of regulation around bike lanes as roadblocks to easing congestion.
“Whether removing those cycling lanes will have an impact on congestion, it is highly unlikely. When you make cycling harder, you push more people into cars,” said Smit. “This is a measure which appears to be, although it's provincial in scope, focused in particular on Toronto.”
In a news release, Sarkaria points to pandemic-era bike lanes built at a time of reduced car traffic as the culprits of today’s congestion.
“Too many drivers are now stuck in gridlock as a result, which is why our government is bringing informed decision-making and oversight to bike lanes as well as taking steps to increase speed limits safely and clean up potholes,” said Sarkaria.
Smit believes politics are at play more than evidence-based traffic planning.
“Bike lanes are a divisive issue. They shouldn't be. They shouldn't be political. They're a climate issue. They're a public health issue. They're an economic plus. All the research and most of the experience tells us that these are good things,” said Smit. “But we also know that it is a culture shift, and it does sometimes get portrayed as being a war on our streets and this [legislation] feels, unfortunately, like it's playing into some of that divisiveness at the moment.”
City responds
The City of Windsor is monitoring the changing legislative landscape as it works to implement its Active Transportation Master Plan, building out more bike lanes and pedestrian paths.
As part of the proposed legislation, the ministry wants municipalities to submit data concerning bike lanes installed in the last five years.
In a statement emailed to CTV News, David Simpson, the Commissioner of Infrastructure Services at the city, says he believes that’s part of an effort to “more fully inform” the proposed legislation.
“We look forward to better understand how this review will shape the future provincial direction on this matter,” said Simpson.
The city wants clarity on the ministry’s idea of “negative impact on vehicle traffic” as it relates to bike lanes.
Simpson points to cycling infrastructure as providing overall benefit for both cyclists and drivers.
“From the city’s perspective there will be many cases where traffic lanes may be reduced, and on-road bike lanes added, and result in the roadways actually being made safer for motorists as well as for cyclists by creating better sight lines and enhancing turning movements — a net positive impact to vehicular traffic,” wrote Simpson.
He notes the city maintains about 50 kilometres of dedicated bike lanes and 130 kilometres of multi-use pathways, which are meant to be key parts of helping people move through the city.
“Bike lanes and multi-use pathways remain essential to urban mobility,” said Simpson.
Potential impacts
One worry raised by critics of the legislation is its potential to scare off planners and municipalities from proposing new bike lanes.
“We should expect to see a chill based on adding another level of government to that scenario now,” said Smit. “I think it is tricky to continue to push the envelope in this, particularly for cities like Windsor that have struggled to get over that first hurdle.”
Newton points to delays in installing new bike lanes on University Ave. W as well as the recent abandoning of a planned road diet on Wyandotte St. E as projects that could soon have more red tape to clear should the province move forward with its planned legislation.
“Frankly, after how many years now of advocating for that temporary pilot bike lane on Wyandotte Street it’s become so distant,” said Newton. “I think that there's no question that legislation like this would push that back to ‘foreverland.’”
In an email to CTV News, Andrew Dowie, the Windsor–Tecumseh MPP and member of the Progressive Conservative caucus, defends the legislation as part of the government's plan to address gridlock.
“To date our government has not released the proposed legislation nor identified what the submission process would be. It is premature to engage in conjecture about how such a process would discourage municipal decisions to implement new active transportation facilities including bicycle lanes,” said Dowie.
Simpson maintains the city is committed to cycling infrastructure as part of its broader infrastructure plans.
“The City of Windsor is committed to sustainability in all its forms and recognizes the importance of active transportation, including cycling, to enhance both community health and safety, as well as quality of life,” said Simpson.
As far as Newton is concerned, the Ford government is pedalling in the wrong direction when it comes to supporting better cycling and traffic flow in Ontario.
“It gives people opportunities to make choices,” said Newton. “Right now, we have no choices.”
