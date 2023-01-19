Ontario NDP leader Stiles in Windsor opposing Ford government privatization plans

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles answers questions outside Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus, with NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky in background, on Jan. 19, 2023. 9Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles answers questions outside Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus, with NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky in background, on Jan. 19, 2023. 9Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver