Ontario man calls 911 seeking 'police assistance' after seeing bugs: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:15AM EDT
SIMCOE, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that finding bugs in your home is not a valid reason to call 911.
Officers with the Norfolk County detachment issued the reminder after a man called for police assistance on Monday.
They say he called at about 3:50 a.m. because he found bugs inside his house.
Police say the man told the dispatcher he wanted police assistance.
OPP say that when people call 911 for non-emergencies, it could mean that officers are slower to respond to more serious calls.