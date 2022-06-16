Ontario losing 319 acres of farmland per day: 2021 census
Farmland is being gobbled up at an alarming rate in Ontario, according to the 2021 census.
“The last census (2016), the loss was 175 acres per day. Now, it’s 319 acres per day, and this is quite simply, not sustainable,” said Mark Reusser, vice president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.
Only five per cent of Ontario is useable farmland, which means every acre lost to housing developments, is another acre lost, that could produce food for the new owner of that house.
“Only five per cent. And once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Reusser, who farms near Waterloo.
The Ontario Federation of Agriculture is urging both municipal governments, and the provincial government to rethink their “sprawl” growth mentality.
“Some places get it, and some don’t. I would reference places like Kitchener, who are trying very hard to preserve farmland, by intensifying housing, and providing people a choice of where to live, not simply in sprawling subdivisions,” Reusser said.
Food insecurity caused by the pandemic, or the war on Ukraine, should act as a wake-up call, says Reusser, that Ontario is not immune to food shortages, or food that’s simply not affordable for all. Losing the land that grows that food will only make that situation worse.
“The availability of food, and the ability to produce food, should be of importance to everyone,” said Reusser.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
Gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
London
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Ontario losing 319 acres of farmland per day: 2021 census
Farmland is being gobbled up at an alarming rate in Ontario, according to the 2021 census.
-
Van ends up on its roof in collision that sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after a collision in St. Thomas that also resulted in a van resting on its roof.
Barrie
-
Town of Midland offers free parking to re-evaluate faulty meters
Midland's council makes parking free downtown for the next month, as it looks to address concerns stemming from its parking meters.
-
Barrie hospital records longest ER wait time across the region
Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting an average of 2.4 hours to see a doctor in April, the longest wait time recorded in the region.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region Thursday
The skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bar taking steps to increase safety after report of spiked drink
A downtown Sudbury bar says it is taking steps to increase the safety of its patrons after a woman said her drink was spiked on the weekend.
-
'World's largest touring poutine festival' returns to North Bay
After two years off, Poutine Feast is back and it is stopping in North Bay from Thursday to Sunday.
-
More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch ends for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
All tornado watches and warnings have ended for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, after a series of thunderstorms moved across the region.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Parts of southern Ontario hit with ping pong ball-sized hail as severe storms move through
Parts of the southern Ontario saw ping pong ball-sized hail while under a severe thunderstorm watch, while other areas in Ontario are under tornado watches or warnings.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway
Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April: N.B. RCMP
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
Arrest made in Pembina Highway homicide: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man near Pembina Highway on Wednesday.
-
City parks paving request for Winnipeg art supply store
A local art supply store no longer has to worry about a parking lot dispute with the city.
Calgary
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
-
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
-
Sixties Scoop survivor sharing her story in virtual game
The plan was to build a pop up escape room that would be open for two weeks where visitors would learn about the Sixties Scoop from someone who lived through it. But the pandemic forced the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) to switch to a virtual model to tell Della Charles' story.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No 2026 World Cup in Edmonton as FIFA picks Toronto and Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
-
Alberta NDP considering hiring third party to oversee internal harassment complaints
Alberta's Opposition leader says her NDP is looking at hiring an independent third party to oversee future harassment complaints from staff and volunteers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals nears 2022 low
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined again this week, and the number of patients in critical care set another new low for the year.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to drop in Metro Vancouver before the weekend
After more than 10 days of gas costing upwards of 230 cents per litre, Metro Vancouver drivers may notice a price dip at the pumps Friday.