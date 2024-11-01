Ontario gives $240,000 for Tecumseh Beautification Project

The Town of Tecumseh is getting $240,000 from Ontario for a beautification project through the Rural Economic Development (RED) program.

It will support Tecumseh Road Main Street CIP Streetscaping and the Lesperance North project. The projects will improve the look and functionality of the landscape along Lesperance Road from McNorton Street to First Street.

“I’m proud to see our government’s support for the Lesperance North project, building out the long-awaited revitalization of Tecumseh’s Main Street business district,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

“This investment through the Rural Economic Development Fund will modernize and amplify our historical public infrastructure that Tecumseh residents have loved for decades.”

Street trees will be installed along the stretch, landscaping will be done and decorative lighting will be put in.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government for their continued support through the RED program, which enables us to enhance the character and livability of our community,” said Mayor Gary McNamara.

“The Tecumseh Road Main Street CIP Streetscaping and Landscaping Beautification project is an essential step in creating a vibrant, connected and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. This investment in Tecumseh’s infrastructure is not just about beautification; it’s about building a stronger, more resilient community for future generations.”

Work will begin in spring of 2025.