One year later: Sunday Open House at the Kyiv Home Project

“The project itself has turned out way better than what we ever envisioned,” said Gary Taveirne.

He is the local land developer who launched this idea of building transitional housing in Cottam, Ont. for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“I think we just hit a time where everybody wanted to help and didn't know how to and this just came and kind of gave us all an outlet to feel like we're doing something,” Taveirne said Sunday at the Kyiv Home on Belleview Drive.

Taveirne donated the lot, home building company BKCornerstone built it, and Cottam United Church is overseeing the fundraising and support for the refugees.

“I'm overwhelmed,” said committee member Jennifer Baggio. “I'm extremely blessed, humbled by all of the people that it took to get here and just amazed at everything coming together.”

The committee hosted an open house Sunday to thank the people who helped with the Kyiv Home Project; estimated at more than 100 contributors.

In just one year, the project went from an idea to nearing completion.

A family from Ukraine will be moving in as soon as the siding goes onto the home and the Town of Kingsville, Ont. issues an occupancy permit.

Taveirne and his wife spent considerable time searching for a Ukrainian family that was in need and one that was considering starting a new life in Canada, but also interested in staying in Cottam.

They met the family - parents and two young boys - in late February, when they drove to Toronto, Ont. to bring them home to Cottam.

Taveirne said the family was noticeably apprehensive and scared the first time they met, “Imagine, two young boys and your family in a strange area. And you're going to live with someone that you don't know?”

The Kyiv Home wasn’t ready, so the refugees moved in with the Taveirne’s.

“We never kind of really signed up for it, but we're so thankful that happened because they're just a great family,” said Taveirne. “And now it's going to be hard to see him leave. Yeah, we've gotten close and it's just exactly what this project was for.”

The home is furnished with brand new appliances and furniture from Essex Home Furnishings but now the committee needs a little more help with smaller items.

“Bedding, you know, shower curtains, towels, utensils, vacuums, things that you need to furnish a home, those are all [what] we're looking for people to donate,” said Baggio.

The Cottam United Church has created an online registry of items for donors to purchase.

The committee is also making sure the refugee family is welcomed into the small community and given everything they need to start a new life in Cottam.

“Get them enrolled in school, get them to their doctor's appointments, get them to a job, find them a vehicle. So all of those pieces are still kind of at play long term,” said Baggio.

The father starts a new job on Monday, and the two boys are already enrolling in Gosfield North Public School.

In a few weeks, Taveirne said the first refugee family will move in upstairs and will help the committee find another family to bring to Cottam to live in the downstairs flat.

Taveirne said it’s rewarding to be able to give a Ukrainian family the Canadian dream.

“This is symbolic of the opportunity that we have in this country. We just don't know it because we've always had it,” said Taveirne.