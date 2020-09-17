Advertisement
One-third of St. Clair College eligble athletes win CCAA National Scholar Award
The entrance to St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor. Photo taken August 22, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thirty-seven St. Clair College athletes have won a national award recognizing outstanding academic accomplishments of athletes.
The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Scholar Award was granted to the athletes for the 2019-20 season. Student athletes much achieve honours standing at their school in the current academic year in the CCAA sports of soccer, golf, cross country running, basketball and volleyball in order to be recognized.
“We are thrilled with the continued high level of academic success our student athletes achieve. This achievement highlights their commitment to balancing both their studies and athletic endeavours at St. Clair,” St. Clair director of athletics and recreation Christina Gatto said in a news release. “We will continue to focus on academic achievement and graduation as the ultimate goal for our student athletes”
One-third of St. Clair’s eligible varsity athletes in the CCAA sports have been recognized.
The St. Clair College’s OCAA All-Academics for the fall semester include:
- Dallas Akins, Basketball
- Jesiah Deer, Basketball
- Adrian Guenther, Basketball
- Miles Hall, Basketball
- Javontel Mitchell, Basketball
- Ahmad Khuloud, Basketball
- Noor Bazzi, Basketball
- Melody Bojaruniec-Turner, Basketball
- Jana Kucera, Basketball
- Logan Kucera, Basketball
- Keirsten Tomkins, Basketball
- Anne Ulicny, Basketball
- Natasha Atherton, Cross-Country Running
- Jessica Hodgkin, Cross-Country Running
- Hailey Jones, Cross-Country Running
- Shannon Coffey, Golf
- Julia Albertie, Soccer
- Amber Hosker, Soccer
- Jaclyn French, Soccer
- Cassie Nicholas, Soccer
- Alexandria Samping, Soccer
- Ravneet Rana, Soccer
- Hayley Tavares, Soccer
- Shamus Caplin, Soccer
- Nick Bauer, Soccer
- Massimo Pollard, Soccer
- Lia Degirolama, Volleyball
- Chantal DeVlugt, Volleyball
- Kiana Gelissen, Volleyball
- Julie Ann Milling, Volleyball
- Amelia Oliverio, Volleyball
- Jaimie Randall, Volleyball
- Alexis Stewart, Volleyball
- Ryan Acott, Volleyball
- Takanaori Aono, Volleyball
- Logan Ondricko, Volleyball
- Kyle Tran, Volleyball