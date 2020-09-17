WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thirty-seven St. Clair College athletes have won a national award recognizing outstanding academic accomplishments of athletes.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Scholar Award was granted to the athletes for the 2019-20 season. Student athletes much achieve honours standing at their school in the current academic year in the CCAA sports of soccer, golf, cross country running, basketball and volleyball in order to be recognized.

“We are thrilled with the continued high level of academic success our student athletes achieve. This achievement highlights their commitment to balancing both their studies and athletic endeavours at St. Clair,” St. Clair director of athletics and recreation Christina Gatto said in a news release. “We will continue to focus on academic achievement and graduation as the ultimate goal for our student athletes”

One-third of St. Clair’s eligible varsity athletes in the CCAA sports have been recognized.

The St. Clair College’s OCAA All-Academics for the fall semester include: