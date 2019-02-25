One person taken to hospital after truck rollover in Kingsville
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3 and Road 18 in Kingsville, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 10:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 10:55AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Kingsville.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3 and Road 18 on Monday.
Essex County OPP say an eastbound vehicle left the roadway and rolled over landing on its roof on the northeast corner of the intersection.
The person had to be extracted from the pickup truck by firefighters.