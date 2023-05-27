One person in hospital following collision involving motorcycle

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a sing-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., police closed the southbound inside lane, as well as the two northbound inside lanes of Huron Church Road, between Malden Road and Industrial Drive.

An officer on site told CTV News that it’s not clear exactly why the motorcyclist went down, but no foul play is suspected.

An investigation is underway.