One of the country's first sober student residences to open in Windsor

Heading off to university or college brings about many changes and for many, it’s an introduction to substances like drugs and alcohol.

But this semester, students attending any post-secondary institution in Windsor have a sober choice.

“There are a high percentage of students in post-secondary education who are either struggling with substance use disorder or dependence, they're in recovery, but being triggered a lot by the culture and what's going on at universities and colleges,” said Stacey Yannacopoulos, the executive director at New Beginnings.

New Beginnings at Erie Street and Highland Avenue once operated the space for youth open custody and detention programs but has repurposed the facility into 13 dorm-style rooms, calling it sober student living, geared to students in drug or alcohol recovery.

“They're kind of an untapped, disregarded population,” said Yannacopoulos.

Meagan Park, a former student and current fellow with the association of recovery in higher education experienced the lack of services a decade ago.

“I had been asking for help, I was asking for support. I was looking for something substance use specific that can help me and there was nothing,” Park said.

Now in recovery, Park is the program coordinator at UWindsor’s Lancers Recover Program, which launched in 2020, making it the second on-campus program of its kind in the country.

The recovery program was pitched to New Beginnings about a year ago and they’re ready to take their first intake of students.

“One of the big things we're trying to do is make recovery as inclusive and accessible as possible to anyone who needs it,” said Park.

Park points to a U.S.-based study from 2007 which found nearly one in four college students meet the diagnosis of a substance use disorder during their time at school, yet only four per cent seek help.

The New Beginnings Sober Student living residence is open to any post-secondary student and is taking applications.

On top of a place to rest your head, there are weekly meetings, access to a substance use disorder counsellor, life skills classes, cooking classes, social and outreach workers, art therapy, a music room and a full gym located within the building.

“These populations still need a ton of support,” said Yannacopoulos. “And I'm happy to kind of bring that to light and hopefully that you know, other people will pick it up and emulate that model across you know, the province.”

Park says the recovery services are also available at the university, a trend that is now spreading across schools in Canada.

There are still rooms available at the New Beginnings Centre.

New Beginnings is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend to find out more.

“There's definitely help out there. If you want it,” said Park.