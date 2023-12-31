One injured in downtown stabbing, suspect arrested

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police said that the involved parties had left the scene before officers arrived.

However, police said surveillance video showed the suspect stab the victim, a 34-year-old man, once in the lower back following an altercation.

Officers found the suspect about three hours later on Wyandotte Street East.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service.