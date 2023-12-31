WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One injured in downtown stabbing, suspect arrested

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

    Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue.

    Police said that the involved parties had left the scene before officers arrived.

    However, police said surveillance video showed the suspect stab the victim, a 34-year-old man, once in the lower back following an altercation.

    Officers found the suspect about three hours later on Wyandotte Street East.

    A 32-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

    Anyone with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News