On-demand transit project launching in Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh has reopened its town hall, recreation complex and arena for limited in person services in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) The Town of Tecumseh has reopened its town hall, recreation complex and arena for limited in person services in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall

A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver