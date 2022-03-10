On-demand transit project launching in Tecumseh
Tecumseh Transit is launching an on-demand service and waiving fares for the first month.
The current waiving of fares for using the Tecumseh Transit Service, implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue until March 28.
The same day, Tecumseh Transit will launch an on-demand service along the existing route.
Officials say the on-demand service will be free for the first month to encourage riders to use it.
Computer algorithms will be used to respond to requests, which can be made using an app or by phoning a call-in centre. Requests can be made from 45 minutes to one week in advance.
The pilot project will continue until the end of this year. After that time, it will be evaluated and a report prepared for Tecumseh council.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
House of Commons keeping mask mandate, easing other COVID-19 restrictions
The House of Commons is beginning to ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, but one measure staying until the end of June will be the mask mandate.
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
London
-
Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.
Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
-
Woman charged after alleged identity fraud case in Dorchester, Ont.
Police have charged a 42-year-old woman following an alleged case of identity fraud.
Barrie
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
Ontario driver accused of travelling nearly 100 km/h over speed limit: OPP
An Ontario driver is accused of travelling nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit after being pulled over on Wednesday evening.
-
Blue Mountain Resort hosts big air show over March break
Blue Mountain Resort hosts a big air show over March break.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowmobile collision claims the life of 41-year old man
The driver of a snowmobile died Wednesday after his sled hit a snowdrift on Whitewater Lake in the community of Azilda.
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Toronto
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Hospital network employee fired after questioning deal with agency run by CEO's husband: lawsuit
A former finance director at a major Ontario hospital network is coming forward, saying in a lawsuit she was fired after raising questions about a multi-million dollar contract between the hospital network and an agency run by the hospital network's CEO’s husband.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Quebec to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
Quebec public health representatives will update the province on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
-
Gas prices in Montreal continue to surpass $2 per litre
The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations. According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who allegedly stabbed a stranger at a Quebec McDonald's
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man police on Montreal's South Shore allege stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Winnipeg
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation
Police in Brandon, Man., have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
Calgary
-
Tips for saving at the pump as fuel prices continue to climb
Calgary drivers are staring down the highest gas prices ever experienced in the city.
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices hover around $1.759/L, unaffected by drop in WTI
Fuel prices reached new record heights in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
-
'Help them': Ukrainians fleeing war zone seek refuge in Alberta
A number of Edmontonians are stepping up to do their part to help Ukraine whether it be donations, money, clothing or medical supplies.
Vancouver
-
Cellphone theft leads police to recovery of nearly 100 suspected stolen luxury items in Burnaby
Mounties in Burnaby say the theft of cellphones from a Metrotown business in January led them to a suspect with "significant property crime history" and the recovery of more than $20,000 worth of stolen luxury items.
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who allegedly stabbed a stranger at a Quebec McDonald's
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man police on Montreal's South Shore allege stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant.